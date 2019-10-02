Mom arrested after video shows her blowing smoke in baby’s face, spinning her around with one hand

(WHDH) — A mother is facing serious criminal charges after she shared a Facebook Live video that showed her blowing smoke in her one-month-old baby daughter’s face and spinning her around in the air with one hand while laying down in bed.

Tybresha Sexton, 24, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with child abuse on Sunday after several concerned Facebook users reported the video to police, WTVC-TV reports.

Sexton allegedly told responding officers that she “didn’t want that f***n’ baby anyway” when questioned about the video.

The shocking video shows Sexton lighting up an unknown substance while carelessly holding and twirling her daughter above her head.

Many viewers urged Sexton to stop shaking the infant. One person wrote, “she gone kill that baby.”

Police say Sexton smelled of booze, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

She was ordered held on $100,000 bond, the New York Post reports.

