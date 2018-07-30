Mom, brother of suspected gunman accused of interfering with police prior to Cape shooting

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Two people accused of interfering with police just prior to a shootout that injured two Falmouth officers on Friday faced a judge Monday.

Kimberly Koval and Marcus Maseda, 21-year-old Malik Koval’s mother and brother, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Falmouth District Court to charges of interfering with officers who followed Koval into a home after the suspect caused a disturbance on Ashley Drive.

“This is a serious crime,” Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne said. “People need to let the police officers do their job. They were there that night to do their job and people interfered.”

Kimberly Koval and Maseda were ordered held on $7,500 bail.

Officers Ryan Moore and Donald DeMiranda are recovering after Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said police returned fire, hitting Malik Koval four times.

DeMiranda suffered a shoulder wound. His vest stopped the second shot. Moore was grazed in the neck area by a bullet.

Malik Koval is being treated at a Boston hospital, where he could be arraigned as early as Tuesday. He faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

