Mom, daughter sue woman charged in school bus crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A mother and daughter from Rhode Island injured when a school bus crashed in Massachusetts have sued the woman authorities say was drunk when she caused the wreck.

The Newport Daily News reports that 37-year-old Tiffany Briere, of Tiverton, and her 11-year-old daughter, sued Christy Gilpatrick on Wednesday.

They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Briere and her daughter were among about two dozen people on the bus when it crashed Saturday in Berkley. They were returning to Tiverton from La Salette Shrine in Attleboro.

Their lawyer says the girl suffered a fractured elbow that required surgery. Briere required 150 staples in her forehead.

Gilpatrick, of Warren, is free on bail after pleading not guilty. It wasn’t clear if she has a lawyer and a number for her couldn’t immediately be located.

