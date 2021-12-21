(WHDH) — A mother died while trying to defend her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family’s dog earlier this month, according to a report.

Heather Pingel, a 35-year-old native Shawano County, Wisconsin, was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Dec. 8, where she died from extensive injuries that she suffered in while saving her son’s life, her sister, Shannon, told the Wausau Daily Herald.

“She is the bravest, strongest mother I know to do that for her child,” Shannon told the newspaper. “She is a hero.”

Pingel was attacked by the pit bull after she found the animal biting her son and tried to intervene, according to family.

She suffered kidney failure and had to have both of her arms amputated, the report indicated. Pingel’s son, Damion, received 70 stitches after suffering a bite wound to one of his legs.

Shane Bernarde, Pingel’s boyfriend, returned from his brother’s house and found the dog attacking Heather in the bathroom. Bernarde then reportedly pulled the dog off Pingel, took it outside, and shot it.

It’s not clear how long Pingel had been fighting with the dog.

“We don’t know how long she was in there fighting him off,” Shannon said. “Shane got home to find her lying on the bathroom floor.”

Pingel was unable to give police an account of what happened because she was so severely injured.

Her son has since been released from the hospital.

Shannon has started a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

