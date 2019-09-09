Mom facing manslaughter charges after 2 young sons drown in pool

(WHDH) — A 23-year-old mother has been charged in connection with the death of her two young boys, who drowned in a pool earlier this year after they were left unsupervised for hours, authorities said.

Wildline Liline Joseph, 23, of Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested early Saturday morning on a warrant charging her with two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Joseph “failed to provide proper care and supervision” for the brothers.

Brothers Branario Minto, 5, and Ja’Kye Joseph, 6, had been submerged underwater for nearly two hours before they were found in a pool in May, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

John Louis Lynn Jr., 24, was arrested earlier in the week on two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Joseph and Lynn are being held on $250,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)