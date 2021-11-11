(WHDH) — A mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two children who were found dead in the backseat of her car on Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, of Skillman, New Jersey, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter, Samantha Ross, and her 10-month-old son, Paul Ross, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a disabled motor vehicle that had left the roadway in Mountain View Road in Hillsborough identified Chou as the driver and spotted two children in the backseat secured in a booster seat and baby seat, prosecutors said.

“No vital signs were present on the children and they were pronounced deceased at the scene,” prosecutors said in a news release.

Prosecutors added that an investigation revealed Chou caused the deaths of her children.

The circumstances leading up to the events that caused their deaths remain under investigation.

No motive has been released.

An autopsy will be performed to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100.

