Mom facing murder charges in stabbing deaths of 2 young children

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old mother is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of her two young children, authorities said.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, of Gainesville, Georgia, was arrested Saturday on charges including murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of 5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of woman who had cut herself found Jaramillo-Hernandez suffering from serious injuries, along with the bodies of her two children, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife before seriously wounding herself on Friday afternoon.

Jaramillo-Hernandez will be called to court upon completion of her medical treatment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)