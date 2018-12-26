(WHDH) — A mother received a priceless Christmas present in memory of her late son who passed away in October.

Brittany Garcia gifted her mother a stuffed bear dressed as a police officer as the family celebrated their first Christmas without Sean Tanner, a former officer of the China Lake Police Department.

His mother immediately became teary-eyed as she pulled the stuffed animal out of the box.

The bear also played a recording of Tanner’s voice, which left his mother extremely emotional.

She held the teddy bear close as she embraced the touching present.