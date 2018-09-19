SPLENDORA, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas mom says she wanted to make it clear to her young son that he was turning into a bully by making him wear a shirt exclaiming that opinion.

A mother in Splendora who goes by Star told KTRK that her son in fifth grade was calling other boys “stupid” and “idiots.”

She sent him to school in a gray shirt that read “I am a bully” with a frowning face on the front and back.

“Well I wanted to do something that would teach him why he can’t do those things; why he needs to take other people in consideration,” Star told.

She added that her son’s counselor and teachers supported her decision.

