MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - The mother of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy denied in court on Wednesday that she told people to lie about her son’s whereabouts as law enforcement officials continue their frantic search for the child.

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, of Merrimack, pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court South to charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

Dauphinais’ boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, was also expected to face a judge following their arrests in New York over the weekend.

The State Department of Children, Youth and Families reported Elijah Lewis missing last week, and officials initially said that he had not been seen in six months, but investigators on Tuesday announced that they now believe the boy was last seen at his home sometime within the last 30 days.

Dauphinais and Stapf are accused of asking other people to lie about Lewis and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for the boy, authorities said. They also allegedly violated a duty of care, protection, or support for Lewis.

Lewis’ last known address was in Merrimack, where crews are scouring the woods and nearby lakes for him.

A judge ordered Dauphinais held without bail.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)