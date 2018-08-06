Mom pleads for return of stolen necklace containing son’s ashes

(WHDH) — A mother in South Windsor, Connecticut, took to social media to plead for the return of a special necklace containing her son’s ashes that was stolen from her purse last month.

LeeAnn Winn shared a photo of the necklace on July 30, explaining that it had been in her purse in a friend’s car when it was stolen two days earlier. She wrote that the necklace was “obviously irreplaceable.”

“I am heartbroken and devastated that a part of my baby is out there somewhere and not with someone who loves and misses him,” said Winn.

Winn shared a follow-up post on Aug. 1 with photos of her son, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at three months, writing, “I won’t stop looking until I have the piece of him missing back with me. My heart is incomplete.”

