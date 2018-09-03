GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WHDH) — A Michigan mom feels her twin boys were racially profiled after police placed them in handcuffs.

Officers took the twin 11-year-old boys, along with a 17-year-old, into custody Sunday after one of the 11-year-old’s matched the description of a possible suspect seen with a gun by a 911 caller, police said.

“Proximity, age, physical description, clothing description, those were all things that governed our response,” Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky.

Juanita Ligon, the mother of the twins, says the police racially profiled her sons.

“You can hear them yelling, ‘We didn’t do nothing. We didn’t do nothing.’ You can hear them saying how old they are, and you still do them, like, you still place guns to their head,” she said. “Y’all didn’t have a clear description so y’all should’ve stopped.”

This incident comes less than a year after the detainment of another 11-year-old led to the department adopting its new youth interactions policy.

“Responding to an allegation that these young men had a handgun amongst them, this was the most appropriate response,” Rahinsky said. “It was quickly deescalated. They were quickly treated in an age-appropriate manner. We contacted parents, grandparents. We quickly explained to them the situation.”

However, Ligon says she does not agree with how the officers handled the situation. She is happy her sons were unharmed.

