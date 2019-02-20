Mom says Wheaton College student was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation before arson arrest

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — The mother of a Massachusetts college student charged with setting fires in her dormitory says she was hospitalized for an emergency psychiatric evaluation before her arrest.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Jane Troncoso testified Tuesday during a dangerousness hearing for her 22-year-old daughter, Janelys Pimentel.

The reason for the evaluation is unclear, but a judge ordered Pimentel released into her mother’s custody.

A state forensic psychologist previously found Pimentel competent to stand trial on charges of arson and burning personal property.

Authorities say the Wheaton College senior set several fires at the Norton school dating to November.

The psychologist said Pimentel suffers post-traumatic stress from a break-in at her family’s home last fall, but there is no evidence she has a mental disease or defect.

