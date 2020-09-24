A mother in Canada is sending out a warning to families after her 18-month-old son’s grandmother mistakenly gave him a pouch if hand sanitizer, thinking it was food last month.

Nikki Teixeira posted to Facebook that her son’s grandmother took the pouch out of his diaper bag while babysitting and gave it to him, assuming it was food purée.

Her son took a sip of the pouch, which then led to an ambulance ride to the hospital.

Teixeira wrote that all the medical professionals were shocked to see how much the pouch resembled food packaging.

She added that her son is OK but that it could have been much worse.

A spokesperson for the company that makes the hand sanitizer, Smart Care, told ABC News that they immediately removed the product from store shelves after hearing about parents’ concerns.

Last month, the Federal Drug and Food Administration warned the public about hand sanitizer in packaging that resembled food and drink containers.

