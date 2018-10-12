Mom shares photos of son’s bruises after she says he was dragged on leash by teacher, nurse

(WHDH) — A mother of a boy with autism recently took to social media to share her frustration with the lack of support from her son’s school district after she says he was dragged through the hallway by a teacher and nurse.

Jo Grayson shared photos of her son Thatcher on Facebook, which showed cuts and bruises all over his body, following a day at Tates Creek Middle School in Kentucky.

Grayson claims her 11-year-old was dragged down a hallway after he had a “meltdown” and refused to get off the floor.

Grayson said Child Protective Services told her that Thatcher was dragged using the leash normally used to attach him to his service dog.

On Oct. 3, Grayson shared a blog post that read, “I definitely want to make it clear that while I am appalled that this could happen and while I do not agree with the decision of the teacher and school nurse that day, I also know that this situation could have been prevented. My son could have been unharmed if the teacher had had better training in what to do in such an instance as this.”

Child Protective Services is investigating.

