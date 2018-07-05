Mom shoots carjacker in head after he tried to drive away with toddlers inside

DALLAS (WHDH) – A mother took matters into her own hands after a man tried to steal the car with her kids inside.

Michelle Booker-Hicks went inside a Shell gas station in Dallas on Wednesday night to pay for fuel while her toddlers — 2 and 4 years old — remained in the vehicle, according to Fox 4.

Before she returned to the pump, Booker-Hicks saw a man get into her car. She ran and quickly jumped into the vehicle as the suspect began to drive away.

She demanded that the man stop the car but when he refused, she pulled a gun from her glove compartment and shot the man in the face.

“I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn’t. I didn’t. I just wanted to give him a warning shot that was it,” she told KTVT. “I’m not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

The suspect ran the car off the road and crashed into a light pole, according to police. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Booker-Hicks and her children were not harmed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

He will most likely face charges for kidnapping and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or carjacking, police said.

