BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A woman who allegedly used her own Narcan to revive her 2-year-old daughter who got into her drugs is facing charges.

The woman was charged with domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, the Bangor Daily News reported. She was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday.

An attorney for her could not be reached.

The prosecution will test Maine’s good Samaritan law that provides immunity to people who report an overdose or provide medical assistance, said Christopher Almy, the district attorney,

The law was recently expanded, but it won’t go into effect for several months.

If convicted, the woman faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on each count.

