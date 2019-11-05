Mom who raised thousands in funeral expenses arrested after allegedly confessing to suffocating infant son

(WHDH) — A mother who allegedly confessed to suffocating her 10-month-old son with a pillow reportedly raised more than $4,000 in funeral expenses before she was arrested Friday on a murder charge.

Victoria Jackson, 24, of Clearwater, Florida, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son Malachi, who she allegedly killed in May by placing a pillow over his face, according to the Clearwater Police Department. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital

Jackson initially called 911 to report that she had woken up to find Malachi unresponsive in his crib, police said. Detectives learned last week that Jackson had told a friend that she had killed her son in his sleep.

WFTS-TV reports that Jackson later made incriminating statements during a controlled phone call with police. She was subsequently arrested and admitted she was responsible for her son’s asphyxiation death, according to police.

Jackson reportedly launched the GoFundMe in June and raked in more than $4,000 in donations, which must now be refunded. The page has since been taken down.

“I’ve never been so heartbroken in my life. Please help me take care of my baby one last time,” Jackson wrote on the fundraiser page, according to the news outlet.

Jackson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

