Mom who was high on meth when toddler fatally shot himself with pistol that looked like squirt gun gets 24 years in jail

(WHDH) — A mother who was high on methamphetamine when her toddler son fatally shot himself with a pink pistol that he mistook for a squirt gun was sentenced Monday to 24 years behind bars.

Melissa Michelle Adamson, 33, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced in the death of 2-year-old Lokhi Bloom after she admitted that negligence caused the boy’s death, the Colorado Gazette reported.

Officers responding to the shooting in Oct. 2018 found an ax and drug needles in reach of Bloom, along with two other children, according to the news outlet.

Investigators say Bloom thought he was playing a game when he put his mother’s loaded pistol in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Adamson, a recovering addict, reportedly told police that she loaded the gun following a threatening visit from a drug dealer known as “Beast,” and that she failed to secure the weapon because she was high.

In September, Adamson pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including child abuse resulting in death, the newspaper reported. She also admitted to giving marijuana to children.

Investigators say a pair of toy guns that Bloom routinely played with were also found during a search of Adamson’s home.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)