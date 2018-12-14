NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Moments of silence are planned and flags are at half-staff in Connecticut to remember the victims on the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

All town offices in Newtown will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday for a moment of silence and period of reflection to honor the 20 first-graders and six educators who were killed on Dec. 14, 2012. Bells at a local church will be rung at 9:30 a.m.

An interfaith memorial service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered all state and U.S. flags to remain at half-staff in remembrance of the victims. The flags have been lowered in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush.

