SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — SunTrust banks will observe a moment of silence Friday to honor the five people slain when a gunman opened fire inside a Florida branch.

In a Facebook post, SunTrust said the moment of silence will begin at 12:36 p.m. That was the time on Wednesday when Zephen Xaver called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot everyone inside the Sebring bank.

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed. Xaver faces five counts of premeditated murder. State Attorney Brian Haas has said he will seek the death penalty.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Dressel said Friday a fifth bank employee was in a back break room when the attack began. He said the employee ran out a back door after hearing gunshots and also contacted law enforcement.

