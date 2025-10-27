BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday marks the 32nd Sports Equinox, which means all four major professional sport leagues will be in action, including major league soccer.

Game three of the World Series in Major League Baseball will take place in Los Angeles where the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series is currently tied 1-1 as Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Jays, facing off against Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers. The game starts at 8 p.m.

The Washington Commanders (3-4) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) in Kansas City with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

In the National Basketball Association, 11 games will be played including the Boston Celtics (0-3) taking on the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) in New Orleans at 8 p.m.

The Boston Bruins (4-6) will play the Ottawa Senators (4-4-1) in one of the two National Hockey League (NHL) games, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1) will play the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) at 7 p.m. in the second game.

As for Major League Soccer, FC Cincinnati will play Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup Playoffs. It will be the first game of their respective series, and Minnesota United FC will take on the Seattle Sounders, which will also be the first game of their respective series.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)