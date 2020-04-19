Money available to create, improve trails in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state government is looking to fund projects around the state that develop and maintain recreational trails.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands Grants and Community Recreation Program said Recreational Trails Program money is available to projects that develop trails for motorized and non-motorized recreational uses. Projects could include maintenance and restoration of existing recreational trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities, and other work to support the state’s trail system.

The trail program has more than $1.4 million available to use. The program can fund up to 80% of eligible projects.

