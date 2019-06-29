Money raised at fallen trooper’s memorial ride benefiting families of NH crash victims

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say money raised from this year’s Trooper Tom Clardy Memorial Motorcycle Ride in Auburn will benefit the families of the seven motorcyclists who were killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

In a post that featured a photo of the Clardy family, state police say the fallen trooper’s family has decided to donate the funds raised in the ride on Saturday to the families Jarheads Motorcycle Club members who recently died in a crash in Randolph, N.H.

