BOSTON (WHDH) - The former CEO of a local nonprofit pleaded guilty Monday to 18 out of 27 federal fraud charges against her.

In federal court, Monica Cannon-Grant pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud, and filing false tax returns.

Prosecutors said Cannon-Grant misused donations from the anti-violence nonprofit “Violence in Boston”.

Grant also defrauded the City of Boston out of $54,000 of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money.

