BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who was isolating at Massachusetts General Hospital after contracting monkeypox has been released from the hospital, MGH officials said.

He got clearance from public health officials after an isolation period.

Over 200 people, mostly healthcare workers, are being monitored as close contacts of the patient.

