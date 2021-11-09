WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Monopoly is launching a Worcester version of the popular board game featuring businesses and favorite locations in the Central Massachusetts city.

Mr. Monopoly is set to formally launch the game and declare Worcester as passing “GO” at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Worcester edition is set to hit shelves in local retailers, including CVS, Maria’s Fine Jewelry, Ecotarium Museum of Science and Nature, Worcester Wares, Worcester Historical Museum, Hot Power Yoga, That’s Entertainment, and Amazon online.

