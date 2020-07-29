CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mr. Monopoly stopped by Cambridge on Wednesday, looking for suggestions for the city’s edition of the popular board game.

The Cambridge edition of Monopoly will be the first edition to engage with local communities in designing the board.

Locals and fans can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the board by using the hashtag #CambridgeMonopoly on social media or by emailing cambridge@toptrumps.com until October.

Those selected will receive a free Cambridge Monopoly board and will be invited to a board unveiling later this year.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui had endorsed the project, saying that he is excited that Monopoly’s newest edition will showcase the City of Squares.

“This edition will bring residents and non-residents together in exploring Cambridge’s beautiful, diverse, and rich history, all while playing this iconic game,” he continued. “Since we are all spending more time with our loved ones during this time, this game will bring fun and history home for all to enjoy. This is for the people of Cambridge and a celebration of all we’ve been and our dreams to come.”

Top Trumps, manufacturer of the official Cambridge version of Monopoly under license from Hasbro, says the game will be on shelves by November.

“We want to ensure that Cambridge Monopoly is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about the city, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of what they would like to see included,” George Shrimpton of Top Trumps said. “Anything and everything is up for consideration from the Harvard Art Museum to Club Passim, Cambridge Common to MIT Great Dome, Border Cafe to Mr. Bartley’s, and Memorial Drive to the scenic Charles River, so get involved!”

