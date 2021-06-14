WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A card and board game company is looking to highlight Worcester landmarks with a new Monopoly board paying tribute to the city, but they need the help from locals to figure out what locations they should include.

Locals can voice their suggestions on what they believe should be among the 34 locations included on Monopoly’s Worcester edition by emailing worcester@toptrumps.com.

“We want those who know Worcester best to get involved and send us their recommendations,” Top Trumps USA Inc. Partnerships Manager Afolabi Omotola said. “We want to ensure that the MONOPOLY: Worcester edition game is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about the area. As we work to create a board that truly encompasses what makes Worcester a special place to work, play and live, we hope the communities will share their favorite locations, businesses, charities and town icons they want to see featured on the final game board.”

The board game will be available online and with local retailers across the region later this year.

It is being created and manufactured by Top Trumps USA, Inc. under license from Hasbro.

