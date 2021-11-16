WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Worcester just got its own edition of the classic board game Monopoly — but not everyone who lives there is happy about it.

“All I can say is Monopoly stinks,” said Joe Bonardi to a chorus of yeahs.

The people who run and drink at Ralph’s Tavern tried to get their favorite bar on the new gameboard but it did not work out. Now, they are venting their frustration by destroying some Monopoly memorabilia.

“Elliot Tree donated a wood chipper, so we’ve been chipping Monopoly boards and whatnot, and paraphernalia all day long,” said owner Scot Bove.

The event is actually a fundraiser for Bree Allard, a longtime patron of Ralph’s who happens to love Monopoly.

“A good patron- a good friend of ours, Bree Allard, came up with the idea to run a Monopoly party,” Bove explained. “You know, give some publicity, get on the board.”

Allard is currently in a medically induced coma after going into cardiac arrest and suffering brain damage.

Her loved ones are hopeful she will improve but, she has a long and expensive road to recovery ahead of her.

That is where Ralph’s stepped in. They are donating $25 for every board that was destroyed.

“It’s amazing. We feel blessed. We didn’t realize how many people really, truly cared about her and it warms our heart,” said Allard’s sister Alexa.

Allard’s family attended the festivities and shared stories while destroying the monopoly boards.

“If she was able to, she would have been the ringleader of this whole event,” her sister said.

