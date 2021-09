MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Monson battled a train fire Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the tracks near Stafford Road where thick, dark smoke could be seen rising out of a stopped train.

So far, there has been no word on any injuries or on what may have ignited the flames.

