Monson middle school evacuated due to carbon monoxide

MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials evacuated Granite Valley Middle School Thursday so fire crews could ventilate the gym for carbon monoxide.

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at the school about 8 a.m. found that exhaust from a generator that construction workers were using on the roof of the gym had caused it to go off, according to Monson Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Clarke.

None of the classrooms or common areas were affected and students were expected to be able to re-enter the building.

