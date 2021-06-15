FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Monster Jam is returning to Gillette Stadium later this summer for a high-octane weekend of motorsports action.

The stadium will be at full capacity when the top Monster Jam drivers invade Foxboro on Saturday, Aug. 28, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Last summer’s event was postponed due to the pandemic but tickets that were originally purchased for the 2020 event are valid for the new date.

Foxborough fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills challenge and racing competitions.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 22.

