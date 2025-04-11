FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium is getting a “Monster Jam makeover” with trucks ready to hit the tracks this weekend in Foxboro.

“You definitely still get the nervousness and kind of over think it a bit, but man, the more times you’ve [been] behind the seat, the more confident you feel behind the wheel,” said Armando Castro, driver of “El Toro Loco.”

World-class drivers will climb into their iconic 12,000 pound trucks on Saturday, ready to wow the crowd with tricks and stunts.

“It’s like driving a rollercoaster that you’re in control of,” said Bari Musawwir, driver of “Zombie.” “But you get to be right in controlled chaos, so, it’s a lot of fun… These trucks get a lot of horse power.”

The stadium is covered in six million pounds of dirt as tens of thousands of fans will sit in on the action.

“These fans are going to really drive us to drive these trucks even harder,” said Musawwir.

A pit party will also take place, where fans can check out the trucks up close, meet the drivers, and grab autographs. The drivers are just as excited.

“When you hear these things fire up, it’s quite the adrenaline rush for everyone,” said Castro. “If you’ve never been to Monster Jam, you gotta come check it out.”

Monster Jam 2025 starts on Saturday at 5 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m.

