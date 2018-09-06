Monstrous gator turns heads during casual stroll across golf course

(WHDH) — A monstrous alligator turned heads last week when it was spotted casually strolling across a golf course in Florida.

The humongous reptile was seen wandering across Bay Palms Golf Course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday.

The gator was previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed “Elvis,” according to local media.

In a video shared on Facebook by US Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jake Sherrock, two golfers can be heard exclaiming their awe at the beast. One of them estimated that it was 12-feet long.

Sherrock told ABC that it was “just shocking to see something that big and that old” lurking around the course.

