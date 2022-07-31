MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” game earlier this year. Not that he needed to be told. The fact that it was his second lottery win at the same location in six years was probably enough.

After the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the February 18 drawing, Miller took home a $25,000 a year for life prize.

Miller previously won a $1 million cash prize as part of the state lottery’s “Cadillac Riches” game in 2016.

Both winning tickets were purchased at Food City in Turners Falls, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Miller elected to choose a one-time payment of $390,000 over the $25,000 annual option for his most recent win.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)