Monterey man facing charges after destructive devices, explosives found in home

MONTEREY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Monterey man is facing a slew of charges after destructive devices and explosive components were found inside of his home during an investigation on Friday, authorities said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at a home on West Road found dozens of completed destructive devices and explosive components, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office on Saturday.

The devices and powders were transported to a secure location by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely countercharged, authorities said.

The owner of home will be summonsed to court to face multiple charges, including illegal possession, manufacture and sale of explosive devices, the district attorney’s office said.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)