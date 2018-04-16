BOSTON (WHDH) - A month-long drug investigation led to the arrest of a Mattapan man and the seizure of marijuana, guns, and ammunition.

Police arrested 48-year-old Howard Robinson around 12:40 p.m. Saturday after learning that Robinson was distributing large quantities of marijuana in the Mattapan and Dorchester areas, officials said.

When officers observed Robinson making a drug transaction in the area of Armandine Street, they placed him under arrest, police said.

Following his arrest, authorities said they seized a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun, multiple bags of marijuana weighing about four pounds, more than$7,000 in cash and two cellphones.

Robinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm – second and subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, distribution of class D drugs – marijuana and possession with intent to distribute class D drugs.

A subsequent search of Robinson’s Selden Street home revealed a loaded Springfield Arms .40 caliber pistol, 158 rounds of ammunition, more than 40 pounds of marijuana, more than $19,500 in cash, scales, packaging, and other paraphernalia, police said.

Police say investigations plan to seek additional charges against him.

