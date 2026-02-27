DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are arrested following a month long investigation into a Dorchester shooting on January 25.

Justin Martin, 31, and Jahde Nitschke, 18, both of Wellesley, were arrested on Thursday on outstanding warrants.

Police say on Sunday, January 25, they responded to Boston Medical Center for reports of a walk-in gunshot victim.

A 45-year-old man who suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound spoke to police, launching the investigation.

Police say the victim invited a woman to his apartment who also brought a second friend with her. Her friend left the apartment for food but returned soon after empty handed.

When she returned, two men entered the apartment. One was armed with a handgun and the other with a shotgun, according to police. The man with the handgun fired and struck the victim.

Following the shooting, police say the victim was sprayed by an unknown substance by one of the female suspects. All four then fled the apartment.

A car leaving the scene was identified by detectives, as well as the car’s owner and someone associated with it. A search warrant was issued for the victim’s residence which yielded ballistic evidence.

Following an investigation, Martin and Nitschke were arrested after another search warrant was issued for 40 Williams Street in Wellesley.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

