BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel’s month-long closure has begun, with crews setting up signage and blocking off the entrances at midnight Friday.

During last year’s two-month closure for repairs, traffic in and out of Boston was backed up as people found ways to get around the area.

The 90-year-old tunnel is now shutting down again as crews install a new concrete driving deck and fresh asphalt. Though only half as long as the 2023 shutdown, this disruption is still expected to make driving to and from Logan Airport, through East Boston, and into Boston from the North Shore difficult in the coming days and weeks.

“We are going to have the same mitigation package in place this year, as we did last year,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Again this is a very difficult area. It is one of only three ways in and out of Logan. It does impact regional congestion heavily.”

The state is offering free and reduced fare ferry service during the shutdown. MBTA Blue Line service to the airport will be free, and discounted Commuter Rail tickets for trains from the North Shore are available.

If driving is necessary, MassDOT said there are no detours in place. With the Sumner Tunnel and Route 1A southbound closed, though, there will be alternate routes experiencing heavy traffic.

The tunnel closure will also impact people heading through the Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels from Boston.

The Sumner Tunnel is scheduled to reopen after its current shutdown on Aug. 5. A series of weekend closures are scheduled through the end of the year as crews work to finish their multi-year restoration project.

In total, Gulliver said the $160 million effort will extend the tunnel’s lifespan by roughly 75 years.

While crews got to work early Friday morning, one person who said she works as a flight attendant at Logan Airport said she is able to walk to the Blue Line and then get on a shuttle bus on her way to work.

“So, it doesn’t affect me at all,” said Barbara Collins.

“I do see the traffic backed up all the time and I’m just grateful that I live in walking distance,” Collins said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)