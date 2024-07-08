BOSTON (WHDH) - This summer’s month-long Sumner Tunnel shutdown faced its first true test Monday as many commuters returned to Boston after the Fourth of July weekend.

The 90-year-old tunnel closed on Friday to make way for repairs to the driving deck and asphalt. On Monday, traffic was backing up in some spots as drivers tried to make sense of the disruption.

“You’ve seen a lot of congestion entering the Ted Williams Tunnel. There’s been a lot of congestion over Tobin Bridge,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Those are the two main detour routes for drivers. So, that’s where we expected to see the most congestion.”

Area commuters endured a two-month closure last year as part of a larger restoration project within the tunnel.

Scheduled to end on Aug. 5, this year’s shutdown will only be half as long.

Previously speaking with reporters, Gulliver said officials still have the same mitigation measures in place in 2024, though, as they deal with the impact of the shutdown.

“This is a very difficult area,” he said. “It is one of only three ways in and out of Logan. It does impact regional congestion heavily.”

The state is offering free and reduced fare ferry service during the shutdown. MBTA Blue Line service to the airport will be free, and discounted Commuter Rail tickets for trains from the North Shore are available.

For those who do need to drive, officials have warned about increased traffic.

The Sumner Tunnel links East Boston to downtown Boston.

After the current shutdown, a series of weekend closures are scheduled through the end of the year as crews work to finish their multi-year restoration project.

In total, Gulliver said the $160 million effort will extend the tunnel’s lifespan by roughly 75 years.

