Montilio’s bakes giant Boston Cream pie for Patriots send-off rally

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Montilio’s Bakery in Brockton is sending the Patriots off with something sweet as they head to the Super Bowl — a giant Boston Cream pie.

The pie will be at the rally at Gillette Stadium on Monday, where fans will get one last chance to cheer for the Patriots before they fly to Minneapolis.

Montilio’s is no stranger to Super Bowl superstitions. This week, the bakery announced they would stop using Philadelphia cream cheese in their cheesecakes. The decision came after a donut shop in Philadelphia announced they would stop selling Boston Creme donuts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)