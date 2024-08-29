BOSTON (WHDH) - A steer that spent about two months on the run in Boston will soon be put up for adoption, according to the MSPCA.

The steer, now named Moodini, was taken to Nevins Farm Tuesday after a couple months of hiding in thick brush in Roslindale, MSPCA-Angell said in a statement. After he undergoes medical exams and gains a bit of weight, Moodini will be ready to go home with a new owner.

The steer, who was originally believed to be a bull, was last sighted in June in Roslindale until he was spotted again Aug. 20, the MSPCA said. Animal control officers installed a temporary pen in the area and began feeding him and giving him water.

Staff from MSPCA-Angell, Nevins Farm, Boston Animal Care and Control, and the Boston Parks Department came together Tuesday to move Moodini into a trailer.

“We had to build a chute using livestock panels that was roughly 300 feet long to guide Moodini into our trailer through thick brush,” Kaycie McCarthy, the equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager at Nevins Farm, said in a statement.

“We’re lucky that someone from the Parks Department was there with a chainsaw because we had to clear some small trees to get our trailer into position,” she continued.

The process took about two-and-a-half hours and involved a dozen people, McCarthy said. Once they opened Moodini’s temporary pen, he headed up the shoot and into the trailer.

While Moodini is settling in and undergoing medical exams at Nevins Farms, he will need to gain at least 50 pounds to be healthy enough to be rehomed.

“Moodini is a little thin, which isn’t surprising considering he’s been living in the woods in Boston for weeks,” McCarthy said.

The farm needs to buy a squeeze chute in order to be able to do a complete exam on the steer, according to Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell vice president of animal protection. The equipment costs about $8,000 and the MSPCA at Nevins Farm is asking for donations at mspca.org/moo.

Farm staff are hoping to place Moodini in a home with an owner who has cattle experience and other cattle to keep him company. They also want the owner to have a squeeze chute so they can properly care for him.

“Moodini is also a little skeptical of humans right now, which makes sense given that he’s been living feral in the woods for months,” said McCarthy. “But we know that he’ll open up and be a great addition to the right family, and we want to find them now, so he’s able to start his new life as soon as he’s ready!”

Interested adopters can inquire at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

