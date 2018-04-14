Sox by the numbers: Mookie Betts is crushing everything

BOSTON (AP) - You’ve probably noticed things have been going very, very well for the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

After botching a sure-thing win on Opening Day in excruciating fashion, it seems like every single thing since then has gone right.

There’s been the resurgence of Hanley Ramirez, superb situational hitting, and a string of outstanding starting pitching performances. Chris Sale is pitching like Chris Sale. 2018 Rick Porcello is pitching like 2016 Rick Porcello (that’s the Rick Porcello who is good at pitching, not to be confused with the 2015 or 2017 Rick Porcello, who is bad at pitching).

But in this inaugural look at the Sox by the numbers, we’d be remiss to not delve into the play of one Markus Lynn Betts, who once again looks like an MVP caliber player and an anchor in the middle of the Boston lineup.

He’s hit safely in 10 of 12 games. He ranks third in the league in batting average and OPS and is tied for first in runs. He had a historic night this past Tuesday, when he became the first player in team history to have four hits, five runs, and four RBIs in a game in which he didn’t record an out.

There was nothing terrible about ’17 Mookie, but he was a far cry from the ’16 Mookie, who fell just a few votes shy of Mike Trout for the AL MVP. Much has been written about Betts’ new aggressive approach at the plate and the tutelage of David Ortiz — but a change in pitch selection and location seems to be another telling reason for his early season success.

Through Thursday, Betts is actually swinging at the lowest percentage of pitches in his career. He’s going after only 33 percent of the pitches he sees — 12 points lower than the league average. He’s been swinging at only 14.5 percent of pitches outside the strike zone while cutting at more strikes. It’s not that he’s been more aggressive in general, he’s been more aggressive on pitches he can do damage with.

He’s also been looking more at pitches he can pull. Through Thursday night, Betts’ pull percentage is 54 percent, 10 points higher than his next highest season. Take a look at Betts’ zone profile from last year to this year. Last year, he went after pitches outside the zone and about waist high close to 30 percent of the time. This year, he’s gone after the same pitch just once.

Admittedly, the sample size is small, but the numbers seem to indicate a more inside-middle approach at the plate.

It has paid off. Betts is crushing everything.

His line drive rate is up seven points from last year and his hard-hit percentage is at 50 percent, nearly 15 points higher than last year. He’s swung and missed at only 2.7 percent of the pitches he’s seen, a career-low and way below the league average of 10.6 percent.

Mookie Betts has been an above average player since he broke into the big leagues. Now he’s setting himself up to return to MVP form.

It’s very early in the season and the Sox couldn’t have asked for a better start from Betts. For Mookie, like the rest of this group, things are going very well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)