Mookie Betts’ stolen base in World Series means free tacos for America today

Taco Bell/Twitter

(WHDH) — Baseball fans can celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Game 1 win today with a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to outfielder Mookie Betts.

The fast-food chain announced the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” deal ahead of the World Series.

Betts stole second base during the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series means anyone who visits Taco Bell today between 2 and 6 p.m. will receive a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary to claim a free taco.

 

