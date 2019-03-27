‘Moooove over’: Police in Dartmouth asking drivers to beware of cattle roaming roads

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are asking motorists to steer clear of several cows that have been seen running wild through the town in recent weeks.

Officials say they have received several calls regarding cattle roaming on Old Westport Road near Lucy Little Road.

“Though we do our very best in all facets of protecting and serving the public, our abilities have been a bit limited in this case, as they do not teach us how to rustle cattle in the police academy,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department is working with Dartmouth Animal Control but officials have only been able to capture one cow.

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution while driving in the area because a few cattle are still on the run.

“If you do come across these cattle in the roadway, we recommend that you simply moooove over and let them safely pass. If they decide to milk things a bit, just blow your horn and see if that makes them hoof it out of there,” the department added.

Anyone who stumbles upon the animals is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Department so they can “beef” up their presence.

