DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WHDH) — Now there’s something you don’t see every day.

Police in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, shared a photo on Facebook on Friday of a moose that broke its way into a pizza shop.

The caption read, “We found the suspect and they are not in custody. Boring right?”

