A moose on the loose wandered into an Anchorage, Alaska hospital on Thursday and helped himself to the lobby plants.

Officials say the moose set off the motion sensors on the front door of Providence Alaska and let himself in.

“We received a call from one of our tenants advising that a moose had just walked into the building, and my security team and myself ended up heading over there to make sure we kept everyone safe,” said Randy Hughes, head of security at the hospital.

Hughes said people inside the hospital were mostly intrigued and amused by the sight of the massive mammal.

“It seemed like it was a magnet for people to come and see it,” Hughes said. “It’s not every day you get a moose walking into a building.”

With the help of a few guards, the moose was guided toward the front of the building. After his meal, he went out the way he came in.

“I think he had enough of everybody watching him eat,” Hughes said.

Even after having his fill, the moose waited around in the parking lot for a while before going back into the woods.

Hughes says this crazy encounter was just another day at work.

“There’s never a dull moment here at the hospital,” he said.

This isn’t the first moose that has wandered into that hospital, officials say. One time, a bear even tried to get into the emergency room.

