WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Westford were able to help get a moose to a new home Friday after the moose was spotted in town, according to the Westford Fire Department.

Fire officials said local firefighters worked with police, animal control officers and state officials to help a “moose in distress” on North Main Street Friday afternoon.

Officials said personnel sedated the moose and were able to safely relocate her, keeping her cool during the process using water.

“Good luck, Ms. Moose. Safe travels,” the fire department said in a post on its Facebook page.

The moose population in Massachusetts began rebounding in the 1980s, according to MassWildlife, with moose now found in most of western and central Massachusetts.

MassWildlife officials say occasional sightings have also been reported in eastern Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)