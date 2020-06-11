Moose spotted roaming around Lowell, swimming in canal

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A large moose was spotted roaming through the streets of Lowell and swimming in a nearby canal on Thursday.
Photos shared by Ed Boyle showed the moose trotting around in the area of Francis Gate near the Pawtucket Canal Reservoir.
Other photos and videos showed the moose taking a dip in the Merrimack River.
One Lowell resident snapped a photo of the moose as it sniffed around his backyard.
