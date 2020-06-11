Moose spotted roaming around Lowell, swimming in canal

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A large moose was spotted roaming through the streets of Lowell and swimming in a nearby canal on Thursday.

Photos shared by Ed Boyle showed the moose trotting around in the area of Francis Gate near the Pawtucket Canal Reservoir.

@LowellSunNews Had a visitor swimming in the canal by Francis Gate. Not sure she is a local resident of the Acre pic.twitter.com/8UDfHJRvrz — Ed Boyle (@edthecatalyst) June 11, 2020

Other photos and videos showed the moose taking a dip in the Merrimack River.

@LowellSunNews plz go save the moose in the Merrimack

Video credit: unknown, please inform. pic.twitter.com/i4GOBwEKdv — YaGirlEM,J.D. (@emmazingt_JD) June 11, 2020

One Lowell resident snapped a photo of the moose as it sniffed around his backyard.

Literally in my backyard! pic.twitter.com/lPNleC8BeH — Jason Ounpraseuth (@JasonOun95) June 11, 2020

